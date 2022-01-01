Two Palestinian rockets from Gaza explode in sea off central Israel



Two rockets exploded in Mediterranean Sea off the coast of central Israel – one near the Jaffa shore and a second further south off the coast of Palmachim near Rishon Lezion. Neither caused casualties or damage. The IDF found both were fired from the Gaza Strip, thereby ringing in the new year Hamas style early Saturday. The incoming rockets did not trigger warning sirens or Iron Dome responses since neither were close enough to endanger populated areas.