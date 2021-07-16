Two top Iranian intelligence officials visit Baghdad

Iran’s Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavis arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday shortly after a visit by the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence chief Hossein Taeb.. Both held talks with Iraqi president Barham Salilh and PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. They are reported to have complained that some local Shiite militias, including the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq-Aah, had begun attacking US military targets in Iraq on their own initiative without permission from Tehran.