UK holds two suspects in Texas synagogue hostage incident

The UK Counter Terrorism Police North West announced on Wednesday the detention of two men in connection with the hostage-taking attack on the Collyville synagogue in Texas. The suspects, one detained in Birmingham and the second in Manchester, are being held for questioning and not yet charged. The British force says it is continuing to support the US authorities with their investigation into last Saturday’s attack on a Texas synagogue, in which Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, took four people hostage until a raid ended his life. The hostages were unharmed. The FBI has termed the incident “terrorism-related.”