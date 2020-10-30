UK Labor ex-leader Corbyn suspended over antisemitism

The British Labor Party Thursday suspended ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn and stripped him of the party whip following a damning report on his failure to deal with antisemitism in his four years of leadership. Corbyn refused to accept the findings of the Equality and Human Rights Commission claiming they were “dramatically overstated for political reasons.”

Incumbent Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said publication of the report was “a day of shame” for the party and offered an apology to the Jewish community. He told a press conference that anyone dismissing the problem was “part of the problem” and should be “nowhere near the Labor Party.”