Ultra-Orthodox leader Rabbi Kanievsky, 92, diagnosed with coronavirus

After he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, Succoth eve, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, was said by his spokesman to be feeling good and continuing his regular studies under medical supervision. The rabbi tested positive for the virus the morning after he and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, instructed their large followings to pray as much as possible in open spaces, in accordance with government health guidelines. Kanievsky also released a video telling his tens of thousands of disciples to submit to covid testing because it is “pikuach nefesh,” the saving of lives.

The rabbi’s edict followed the wide spread of coronavirus within haredi society compared with the rest of the country. The president, prime minister, defense minister and mayor of Jerusalem urged people to pray for Rabbi Kanievsky’s speedy recovery.