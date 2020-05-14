Unity government ready to take off

After coalition deals were wrapped up among the coalition partners, Israel’s new unity government is to be presented to the Knesset Thursday night for swearing in. Binyamin Netanyahu, as first prime minister in the partnership, will make the presentation of the lineup and program, which focuses on the battle against coronavirus, followed by Kahol Lavan’s Benny Gantz, who takes over the premiership on Nov. 14, 2001. The leader of the largest opposition faction then takes the podium, after which each faction has nine minutes to speak in the debate.The session ends with the election of the Knesset Speaker.