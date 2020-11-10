US AG authorizes state prosecutors to probe “substantial allegations”

US Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors on Monday to pursue investigations into “substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities.” This was Barr’s first response to President Donald Trump’s repeated allegations of widespread irregularities and voter fraud which, he said compromised the integrity of last week’s presidential election and the Democratic contender Joe Biden’s win.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump was within his rights to demand a look into the charges, joining the backing for an inquiry offered by Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham.