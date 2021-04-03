US Capitol police officer dies, second injured in attack by extremist

William Evans, a veteran of 18 years in the police force, died, and a fellow officer was gravely injured when Noah Green, 25, from Indiana, slammed his vehicle into a barricade outside the US Capitol complex on Friday. The assailant was shot when he jumped out of the car and lunged forward brandishing a knife. According to his Facebook posts, the attacker was an ardent follower of Louis Farrahkhan’s Nation of Islam, a designated hate, racist and antisemitic group. Green quit his job over an “affliction|” and warned that the end of the world was near. He was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

President Biden ordered US flags lowered to half-mast to honor police officer William Evans, who was a member of the Capitol police division’s first responders unit.