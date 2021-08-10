US Central Intelligence Agency chief in Israel Tuesday

In Israel, the CIA director William Burns will discuss the Iranian nuclear question with PM Naftali Bennett and Mossad director David Barnes, at a time of rising tensions and US efforts to get nuclear diplomacy off the ground. Burns will also visit Ramallah and meet Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and intelligence chief Majed Faraj. The CIA chief has scheduled an unusually long visit of three days for this visit. According to some US sources, Washington may be considering interim solutions, such as limited sanctions relief in exchange for Iran freezing its uranium enrichment in an effort to revive the stalled Vienna track.