US, China trade fierce rebukes at first encounter since Biden took office

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced deep concerns with actions by China “including genocide against Uighur Muslims, at the opening of a three-day session in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday. He said there would be dialogue on “Hong Kong, Taiwan and cyberattacks on the US, economic coercion of our allies.” The Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomacy official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, hit back: “China is firmly opposed to US interference in China’s internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response,” Yang warned. He accused the US of “inciting countries to attack China.”