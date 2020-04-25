US coronavirus death toll tops 51,000. One of 6 workers out of a job

The US death toll has passed 50,000 with more than 890,000 cases of infection. Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states began reopening business on Friday in defiance of President Donald Trump and medical experts. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that strains of the coronavirus that first infected his state’s residents came from Europe, not China, and that the ban on travelers from China came too late to halt its spread. “We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open,” Cuomo told a daily briefing.

Worldwide, more 195,000 people have died in the pandemic, with 2.7 million infected globally, out of whom almost some 781,000 have recovered. The World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is teaming up with countries and partners worldwide to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19.