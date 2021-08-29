US drone hits ISIS vehicle heading for Kabul airport

US officials said on Sunday that an American drone hit a vehicle carrying “multiple Islamic State suicide bombers” heading towards Kabul airport, thereby eliminating an “imminent threat.” The hit caused significant second explosions indicating substantial explosive material in the vehicle. One US official said the strike was carried out by “an unmanned over-the-horizon aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan” but offered no details. The vehicle targeted had been linked to the Afghan ISIL affiliate, the spokesperson for US Central Command has said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket struck a neighborhood just northwest of Kabul airport, killing a child.

President Joe Biden had vowed to avenge the massive suicide bombing at Kabul Airport last Thursday that killed 13 US personnel and hundreds of Afghans.