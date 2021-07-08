US embassy condemns razing of terrorist’s home

On Thursday morning, the IDF demolished the home of Muntasar Shalabi, an American Palestinian, who in May murdered yeshiva student, Yehuda Gueta, 19, and injured two other teens in a drive-by shooting. His victims were waiting at a bus stop in Samaria. Shalabi’s appeal to the High Court was rejected. The US condemnation reversed the policy of the previous administration which accepted home demolitions as an effective deterrent to terror. The embassy said, “…we believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbates tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual.”