US expels 10 Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions over alleged election interference

The Biden administration announced Thursday the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, including intelligence officers, and sanctions against 32 persons and companies. They are alleged to have interfered in last year’s election and hacked into at least nine US government agencies with malicious code to access US government secrets. The White House also said Biden was using diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to respond to reports that Russia encouraged the Taliban to attack U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan based on the “best assessments” of the intelligence community.