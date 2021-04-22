US general: Syrian missile fire reflected incompetence

US Central Command chief Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie voiced his belief that the Syrian missile that exploded in southern Israel on Thursday was not intentional. “I think it reflects actually incompetence in Syria air defense,” he said during a Senate Armed Services Committee.

In Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz admitted the IDF’s attempt to shoot down a Syrian missile, which exploded near Israel’s nuclear reactor, was “unsuccessful.” The incident was under investigation by the IDF, he said.