US House votes on Wednesday to impeach the president

Diane Shalem 47 Views 5 Comments

Two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump come up for vote in Democratic-dominated Congress on Wednesday, after hours of debate, three for each party, awarded by the Rules committee. The Democratic majority alleges that Trump offered a quid pro quo of US aid for a Ukrainian inquiry against former VP Joe Biden and his son. Denying the charge, the White condemned the impeachment vote as a strictly partisan move “declaring open war on American democracy.” The impeachment motion then moves to the Senate where it has no chance of gaining two-thirds approval from the Republican majority.

5 thoughts on “US House votes on Wednesday to impeach the president

  • Наши в сенате (в любом сенате)
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 9:32 at 9:32
    Шансов нет, НО ДЕНЕГ ПОДЫМУТ!!!

  • Anktious
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 9:33 at 9:33
    Any self-respecting country would put the rotten lying dog in front of a firing squad…

    • Bugaga
      Dec 18, 2019 @ 9:41 at 9:41
      the unctuous must be very first

  • Ana Bana Bobana
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 13:13 at 13:13
    Secondly, he calls his airplane “air force ONE”, but it has TWO wings all day long.

