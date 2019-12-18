US House votes on Wednesday to impeach the president
Two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump come up for vote in Democratic-dominated Congress on Wednesday, after hours of debate, three for each party, awarded by the Rules committee. The Democratic majority alleges that Trump offered a quid pro quo of US aid for a Ukrainian inquiry against former VP Joe Biden and his son. Denying the charge, the White condemned the impeachment vote as a strictly partisan move “declaring open war on American democracy.” The impeachment motion then moves to the Senate where it has no chance of gaining two-thirds approval from the Republican majority.
5 thoughts on “US House votes on Wednesday to impeach the president”
Шансов нет, НО ДЕНЕГ ПОДЫМУТ!!!
Any self-respecting country would put the rotten lying dog in front of a firing squad…
the unctuous must be very first
Secondly, he calls his airplane “air force ONE”, but it has TWO wings all day long.
“Stalemate, not checkmate, appears to be the result has 85% of Democrats want the former to occur; and 86% of Republicans the latter. The battle is starting to resemble a political version of World War I Trench Warfare.” https://nationalinterest.org/feature/trump-unloads-pelosi-what-if-he%E2%80%99s-just-getting-warmed-106051