US House votes on Wednesday to impeach the president

Two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump come up for vote in Democratic-dominated Congress on Wednesday, after hours of debate, three for each party, awarded by the Rules committee. The Democratic majority alleges that Trump offered a quid pro quo of US aid for a Ukrainian inquiry against former VP Joe Biden and his son. Denying the charge, the White condemned the impeachment vote as a strictly partisan move “declaring open war on American democracy.” The impeachment motion then moves to the Senate where it has no chance of gaining two-thirds approval from the Republican majority.