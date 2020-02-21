US sanctions Iranian officials for “preventing free elections”
The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on members of the Guardian Council and Elections Supervision Committee for banning several thousand candidates from running in ran’s parliamentary election on Friday. They were accused of preventing free and fair elections. A Guardian Council member said he was “honored to be sanctioned by the enemy of our nation.”
9 thoughts on “US sanctions Iranian officials for “preventing free elections””
Bandits with honor, what’s that?
Never heard of such an enormity.
However, let them all be honored, better yet very honored, and why not honored to the bone?
If you know what I mean.
@Yasmine, Agree, as these Purgers Protesters try to erase Persia Great Past since 1979, the Erasure was Forgotten by the Young People that are Iran’s Future. Even if the Supreme Leader Servants continue to try to make the Lie become the Truth. The Young Persian People will wait their Day to Erase these Tiny Shiia Regime Minds!
Iran’s Great Limbric Khamenei says voting in parliamentary election ‘a religious duty’.
So, should I understand their Parliament is some sort of church?
A review and an improvement of sanctions on Iran’s IRGC need to be conducted.
What if there is error, and there are still plenty of persons and organizations to sanction?
You can never be too careful with these sanctions.
Better safe that sorry.
