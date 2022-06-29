US to offer Iran eased sanctions at renewed nuclear talks in Qatar
The “indirect talks” between the US and Iran were resumed in Doha on Tuesday after the Vienna track petered out. Gulf observers report that Iran has decided against resuscitating the original 2015 nuclear accord and prefers a fresh start. According to those observers, the Americans have brought to Qatar proposals for a let-up on some of the sanctions the US imposed and for another look at the de-listing of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations.