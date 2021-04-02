US to skip Vienna meeting of nuclear deal signatories with Iran

The EU announced on Friday that six signatories of the 2015 nuclear accord would hold a virtual meeting in Vienna next Tuesday “to coordinate nuclear talks” with Tehran. The chair of the group — which includes the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran — said that the participants “emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation.”

The US, however, is not listed as a participant in the event after Tehran stressed there would be no direct talks with an American delegation in Vienna “at any level,” since Washington’s return to the nuclear deal “does not require negotiation.” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif then tweeted: “Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues” with the4 aim to “Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures. No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary.” From Tehran’s perspective therefore the US-Iran deadlock on nuclear negotiations will be unaffected by the Vienna event.