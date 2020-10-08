US vice-presidential debate polite and unmemorable

While Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris sparred on racism, the Supreme Court and Covid-19, in their debate Wednesday in Salk Lake City, Utah, they did so politely. Their views, 26 days before the presidential elections, were predictable and there were no memorable fireworks, in contrast to the Presidential debate last week which consistently broke the bounds of civility. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to hold their second debate on Oct 15 in Miami, Florida, although the Democratic nominee said it would be cancelled if Trump was still ill with coronavirus.