Vaccinations of children of 12-16 urged to curtail covid “Indian strain”

The “Indian variant” is held responsible for outbreaks in at two schools of coronavirus among children, who were infected by adults returning from overseas trips. Health Ministry Director Gen. Prof. Hezi Levi reported on Monday that 168 confirmed covid carriers entered Israel in the past month, of whom 106 had been vaccinated. They came from Russia (31), the Emirates (24), the US (12) and France (10. The ministry is considering restoring mandatory masks at Ben Gurion international airport and places frequented by children in the coming summer holidays. Parents are urged to have their children of 12-16 vaccinated without delay.

This week, a Binyamina schools was shut down when 45 children were diagnosed with coronavirus and another school in Modi’in over 15 infected children. In Ashdot Yakov on Sunday, a father tested positive on returning from a trip to Dubai infected his two children. This sent a third school with its teachers into quarantine.