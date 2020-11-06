Vienna’s anti-terror chief steps down over terror attack

Intelligence failings ahead of the murder of four people in Vienna on Monday night by an ISIS gunman, have led to Erich Zwettler being suspended at his own request as the city’s anti-terror chief. It has since emerged that the Austrians were informed in July that the gunman had tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia and frequented a mosque notorious for its links with militant Islamists. One of its preaches is said to have led a German-speaking brigade to Syria, before being killed in a drone strike there. The mosque has since been closed.