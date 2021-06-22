White House: The supreme leader is still Iran’s decision maker  

President Joe Biden has no intention of meeting Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi; the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still Iran’s decision maker, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday. At the same time, the US intends to continue negotiations on returning to the Iranian nuclear deal that have been ongoing for months in Vienna, she said. When asked earlier at his first press conference, about his country’s missile program and support for regional militias, Iran’s elected president Rais rapped back: “non-negotiable.” Although under US sanctions for ordering thousands of executions of political prisoners in 1988, the new Iranian president declared himself “a defender of human rights.”