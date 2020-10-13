WHO rules out herd immunity response to covid as immoral

The WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus unequivocally negates herd immunity as a method of fighting coronavirus, “Herd immunity” may be caused by the mass infection of a community through vaccinations or the uncontrolled spread of the disease. The WHO chief told reporters on Monday that this approach is “scientifically and ethically problematic” since a) the long-term impacts of coronavirus – as well as the strength and duration any immune response – remained unknown, and b) just 10% of people had been exposed to coronavirus in most countries. “Letting Covid-19 circulate unchecked therefore means allowing unnecessary infections, suffering and death,” he said.