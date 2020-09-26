WHO warns coronavirus deaths could reach 2 million

If the world fails to take fighting measures, coronavirus infection could double to two million, the World Health Organization’s emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters on Friday. Global deaths reached 985,707 Friday night, from more than 32.3 million cases. The hardest-hit US crossed 7 million cases — more than a fifth of the global total despite accounting for only 4 percent of the world population. But new spikes are springing up across Europe, too, with record figures in France and Poland. “Failing to do what it takes, we will be looking at that number and sadly much higher,” the WHO official warned.