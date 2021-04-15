Yemen Houthis claim attack on Saudi Aramco, Patriots

Houthis claimed 11 missiles and drones had targeted and set fire to Aramco facilities and hit Patriot antimissile batteries in the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Thursday. This was not confirmed by Saudi Arabia, except to say that “some debris from intercepting the four drones and five ballistic missiles fired overnight and in the early morning had landed within the grounds of Jazan University and started a limited fire that was brought under control. The Saudi-led coalition spokesman accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of deliberately aiming missiles and drones at civilian areas from their stronghold of Saada.