Seven reported dead in terrorist attack on Vienna’s main synagogue, several injured

A large-scale police operation is underway after the Austrian ministry of interior confirmed that a terrorist attack is underway at Vienna’s main synagogue, City Temple. Seven people are reported dead and several injured. A police officer is fighting for his life after one of the terrorists detonated an explosive belt, killing himself. Another was detained and others are allegedly on the run. There are unconfirmed reports of a hostage situation at a Japanese restaurant in the town center.

Early reports described multiple shooting attacks on at least four locations, two restaurants, the Jewish community center and the synagogue. No Jewish worshippers were present at the City Temple since the synagogue was closed at the

Members of the Jewish community were asked by the police to stay indoors and remove their kippas to avoid being targeted. The synagogue is under guard around the clock.

Footage on social media showed people scrambling for cover as shots were heard in the background. Police in Vienna confirm they are responding to a major incident in the city center. All avoidable forces were deployed to the area. People were asked to stay away from the streets and avoid public transport while the incident is ongoing.

It comes weeks after France was hit be two horrifying terror attacks by Islamic extremists, who murdered three people murdered in a Nice cathedral and beheaded a school teacher in Paris.

This is a developing story.

.