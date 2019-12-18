President Trump’s impeachment is a matter of party politics
The Democratic-led US House voting on Dec. 18 to impeach President Donald Trump finds him guilty of “abuse of power.” For the Republicans, he has done nothing wrong and they command enough Senate votes to acquit him.
Although impeachment by the House is an unpleasant blow for President Trump, he can console himself with the 6pc rise of his approval rating since the Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry against him for alleged abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of the Congress probe by withholding witnesses. The vote later Wednesday night, Dec. 18, was to be preceded by six hours of debate, three hours each for Democrats and Republicans.
The Democrats have the majority they need in the House to impeach President Trump. A Senate trial would begin in January. But with the Republicans in control, he can expect to be acquitted by a two-thirds vote. Only two US presidents have ever been impeached – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – and neither was removed by the Senate.
Ahead of the vote, the president sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the moving spirit behind the impeachment initiative, calling the House inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.”
At the same time, Trump’s prospects for re-election in 2020 are looking up. According to the latest Gallup poll released on Wednesday, his job approval rating stands at 45pc, boosted by 6pc since the impeachment proceedings were launched by the rival Democrats in autumn. Gallup also found that 89pc of Republicans approve of Trumps performance on the job and only 8pc of Democrats disagree.
While fuming over the impeachment move, Trump goes into the
2020 campaign bucked by strong economic news: 250,000 jobs were added in November
and 57pc of Americans said they were better off financially since he took
office. He has also reached a “Phase 1” trade deal with China and expects a
$200bn boost in exports from the deal over two years.
25 thoughts on “President Trump’s impeachment is a matter of party politics”
After the way Obama treated Israel, I get that you like Trump. But honest to God, Trump is a risk to the world and only in it for the money.
In it for money???
He doesn’t need money.
Agreed. He doesn’t even collect a paycheck. 100% of his pay (after taxes, which he pays) since he took office has been donated to various government agencies.
OH BOY. WHAT INCREDIBLE STUPIDITY MUST BE CLOUDING YOUR MIND TO BELIEVE IN THAT!! eVERYTHING DON THE CON DOES IS ABOUT HIM AND HIS MONEY.
What “money”, are you drunk? Come to your senses!
The real issue is not the “impeachment” and is not the reelection, it is this old 22nd amendment.
The 22nd amendment states that no person who has been elected to two presidential terms may be elected to a third. And so there will be serious debate about a 28th amendment to repeal the 22nd.
But hopefully, until that time, and because of the failed “impeachment”, the structure of the US House of Representatives will change to be over 2/3 Republican. 🙂
The problem of this WH CORRUPT IDIOT is that he IS GREEDY & ALWAYS wants MORE money !
Your personal opinion.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize the president does not need the money, only an attacking libotard would come up with such a ridicules statement. He donates his presidential salary, he paid for his own campaign, so he’s not owned by any corporate bottom feeders.
its not him a risk to the world ,. its a world is at risk by its stupidity . Stupidity and illiterate morons rule the world .
President Trump has been steadfast in his Practical Policies that Challenge, Adapt & Approve making all Global Nations now considering their own Interests, Security, & Economies. As the Sole Super Power on the Planet it is more an adjustment to Globalism having to Adjust and Innovations are moving so Fast at Geometric Rates, they have no choice but to react in ways of keeping Harmony in the Community of Nations.
Pete, get your head out of the sandbox.. you hate him because he doesn’t fit your agenda.
It is obvious israel is still under the shock of what Obama and democrats done to their country as pete mentioned.
SORRY TU BUST THE PARTY JEWS BUT TRUMP COMMITTED MANY CRIMES. FINALLY GOT CAUGHT ONE BIGHT ENOUGH TO GO THROUGH IMPEACHMENT PROCEDURES. SENATE WILL SAVE HIM. THERE MIGHT BE MORE BIG ENOUGH CRIMES FOR DEMOCRATS TO PURSUE ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT IN TRUMP’S SECOND TERM. SIMPLE AS THAT. IF THERE WAS NO CRIME THERE WOULD NOT BE NO IMPEACHMENT. IT IS VERY SIMPLE.
@anonymous. No logic in what you write because you do not take account of the real facts. You haven’t thought of a third alternative because you haven’t bothered to study the entire picture, probably because you are only following the mainstream media and do not realise that the entire anti-Trump campaign since January 2016 has been an attempted coup by the deep state and the corrupt Demonrats. You can get the real story from many other channels but you can also read DJT’s own letter to Pelosi here and get exactly the same story. Time to widen your worldview and see the larger historic picture.
Good luck.
https://www.infowars.com/president-trump-fires-off-powerful-letter-to-pelosi-impeachment-nothing-more-than-illegal-partisan-attempted-coup/
No buddy. It is not that complicated. Dems can’t win the elections and Trump is an easy target because his many scandals and borderline criminal actions. Why would the Democrats not pursue impeachment if it is clearly available to them while at the same time they have no other more effective way to challenge Trump? That is the best they can do at the moment.
Democrats are in trouble. None of their candidates is electable given the gibberish they spew. Democrats know it. Hence the drive to “impeach” Trump. When this charade is over and the smoke clears out, the reckless midgets who call themselves “democrats” will discover that they ended up losing more than they thought possible.
“IF THERE WAS NO CRIME THERE WOULD NOT BE NO IMPEACHMENT” is a very foolish statement as it it does not hold water. The impeachers come up with a new “crime” for Trump as they go. Their exertions are pathetic, disgusting and harmful to the country. I am wondering if the ring leaders of this hoax can be prosecuted for the REAL crime that they have unleashed on the people of their country.
So, “Anonymous Idiot”, accusation automatically equates to guilt??? I accuse you of being a racist anti-Semite. Off with your head!
Go back to your ignorant hole.
We are talking about Trump. His actions and behavior has been clearly outlined. He is guilty of many crimes. He is also a smart and wealthy man with a wicked mind and now the POTUS; so it makes it kind of easy to get away with his crimes. Facts here make you the ignorant one.
👍👍👍🦅🇮🇱🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇸 !!!
Go Trump Go Bibi !!!
DON THE CON WILL SLITHER THRU THIS AS HE DOES EVERYTHING ELSE…GO FIGURE…
The Don is a very talented Con. I think I figured it out!
As long he is slithering in my behind, who cares about the rest of it?
Donald J. tRump IS a CORRUPT IDIOT who MUST be removed !
1-His “deal” with Ukraine was ONLY for HIS political gain, was he interested in investigating the Bidens BEFORE Biden declared his candidacy for President ?,…NO ! He became “INTERESTED” ONLY when Biden started gaining traction & polls showed him as the leading candidate & that he’ll probably beat him.
2-Obstruction of Congress IS a serious matter & if NOT dealt with today THAT opens the door for EVERY President / high official / legislator in the future to OBSTRUCT a LEGIT requirement from Congress.
3-NO one is above the LAW, tRump is NOT a KIng & time for him to pay up for what he did !
As soon as I started seeing headlines in Israel asking if Trump could be trusted, I started to wonder if we are headed toward some kind of radical shift in the Middle East (such as the end of Israel), that would be accompanied by a radical shift in US foreign policy (such as the closure of all our military bases) and a radical change in the US domestic political scene (such as the end of the Democratic Party and the full exposure of the Zionist occupation forces that planned and executed both 9/11 and the many pedophilia entrapment operations across the USA, of which Jeffrey Epstein is merely the best known.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/12/18/the-end-of-american-exceptionalism-the-end-of-us-bases-overseas-the-end-of-israel-trump-2020/