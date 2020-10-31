Satellite photos show new construction at Iranian nuclear site

Iran is shown actively building a new facility for advanced centrifuge production at the Natanz nuclear center – this one underground – to replace the plant destroyed in an explosion last summer. Satellite images released on Wednesday, Oct. 28, by the San-Francisco-based Planet Labs, show a road going into the mountains south of Natanz to an apparent structure, most likely a tunnel in the mountains. The sabotaged facility was manufacturing high-speed centrifuges to accelerate the enrichment of high-grade uranium for nuclear fuel. The explosion at Natanz substantially set this project back. Iran is clearly embarked on sinking its most sensitive nuclear facilities underground as a safeguard against sabotage.

While slowing down direct military tensions with the Washington until the winner of the US presidential election emerges, Tehran is busy on the quiet updating and advancing its nuclear program.