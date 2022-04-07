Two dead, 14 badly hurt in shooting attack on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff St. Gunman still at large

Police continued to scour streets and stairways of buildings in and around Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff St after a gunmen injured 14 victims at five points on the bustling thoroughfare on Thursday night, April 7. Two died of their wounds and the rest are hospital with critical or serious injuries. Police stress the incident is still ongoing as the gunman is still at large and armed. Some witnesses say they saw several shooters. Residents of Dizengoff St, a bustling center of bars and restaurants, were told to stay home, lock their doors and stay back from windows. Curious crowds were moved away from the scene of the attacks. Public transport in central Tel Aviv was halted. Reinforcements continued to pour into the city, the hub of central Israel, including special forces, when the terrorist continued to evade police capture after more than 2 hours after shooting into bars and restaurants.

The identity and affiliation of the shooter is still under investigation. An initial police hypothesis is that this may have been a copycat attack following the multiple casualty terrorist attacks that claimed 11 lives last month in three main Israeli towns, Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.