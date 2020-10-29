Three killed in knife attack in French town of Nice
In an attack, described as terrorism, occurring on Oct. 29, three people were knifed to death at the Notre Dame Church in central Nice. One, a woman, was beheaded, like a French teacher earlier this month. A caretaker at the basilica was among the dead. At least seven more victims were injured.
“France is once again the victim of Islamic-fascism, ” Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted as police cleared people away rom the crime scene. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened into an attack with a terrorist connection.
France was still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of a French teacher Samuel Paty for displaying Prophet cartoons in a class on freedom of expression. His killer shouted Allahu Akbar. President Emmanuel’s outraged response was a vow to promote France’s traditional secularism and separation of religion and state. Solidarity marches brandishing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons have taken place since the teacher’s murder.
In a backlash from the Muslim world, France and its president are accused of an anti-Islam agenda. Paris recalled its envoy from Ankara after Turkish President Recep Erdogan called for a universal Muslim boycott of French products and said that President Macron needs a “mental check-up.”
The lower house of parliament in Paris paused its debate on a fresh lockdown to go into effect in France on Friday for a minute’s silence in honor of the Nice victims. The interior minister called a crisis meeting at the ministry.
The attack brings back memories of France’s deadliest terrorist episode when on 14 July 2016, in the same French Rivera town, a Tunisian terrorist drove a truck into the Bastille Day crowds and killed 86 people.