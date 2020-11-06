US election stalled as Trump halts vote-count in states critical to Biden win

President Trump declared, “The legal votes give me victory.” Friday, Nov. 6, saw a setback to his campaign when Joe Biden pulled ahead in Georgia, one of the states where the Trump team sought legal action to stop the vote counting, along with Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona. “We may end up in the Supreme Court,” Trump predicted amid a swarm of legal actions. After Georgia, Biden came closer to the 270 state electors needed to confirm the winner, with Trump trailing behind with 214. He vowed to contest every state where Biden claims the lead. His supporters descended on counting centers to demand every ballot be counted.

The Biden campaign accused the Trump team of delaying tactics. Complicated local voting rules are causing fresh delays in finalizing the result.

The outcome hinges on five states: Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The wafer-thin margins in each state mean that every ballot now counts for the result. In a normal election, the states’ results would have been called quickly by television networks and the official count gone on quietly in the background. But this time, with unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots, partly over the covid-19 crisis, fueling a record turnout, the calls were not made. Instead, official counts, which regularly take days or even weeks to be completed, certified and declared, have become the focus of public attention as the final word on the victor.