US President transferred to hospital by military helicopter

President Donald Trump was transferred by military helicopter to hospital Friday night, Oct. 2, 16 hours after he announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for covid 19. He is to remain at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for several days.”

A Trump adviser said there is reason for concern about the President’s health. “This is serious,” the adviser said. He went on to describe Trump as very tired, very fatigued and having some trouble breathing.

Still, there has been no transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence, said White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah. “The President is in charge,” she said.

Trump walked on his own to the waiting helicopter showing no sign of illness. He gave a thumbs up but did not stop to talk. He and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who accompanied him both wore black masks. The president was dressed in a blue suit with a blue tie. Trump landed at the hospital a short time later, saluting his military aides before climbing into his limousine for a brief ride to the hospital’s main building. His hand could be seen waving as he sped past assembled media.

Before he was diagnosed with coronavirus the president had been taking an experimental drug: Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail as well as zinc, vitamin D, famolidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the first family is well and have tested negative.