Israel denounces ICC decision to probe war crimes in “Palestinian territories”

The International Criminal Court’s Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is preparing to open a formal probe, saying she is “satisfied that … war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the decision as “a dark day for truth and justice.” Bensouda, he said, “has turned the International Criminal Court into a political tool to delegitimize the State of Israel. She completely ignores history “and the truth when she says that the very act of Jews living in their ancestral homeland, the land of the Bible, was a war crime.” Israel’s Attorney General Avihai Mendelblit issued a legal opinion stating that the Hague court has no jurisdiction on the legality of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria. Israel is not a member of the court and the Palestinian Authority does to meet international standards for being a state.